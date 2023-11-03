SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An important groundbreaking honored a Springfield parks department legend Friday.

The ceremony was held at Donna Blake park. Mayor Domenic Sarno and other officials celebrated. As the new park debuted what they call “state of the art recreational opportunities”

they unveiled new playground equipment, walkways, treescapes, and a splashpad for children to enjoy.

The park improvements cost over a million dollars, and were mostly paid for by a state grant for community development. 22News spoke with Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management, he told us, “Donna served on the park commission for over 8 years, so she was a special role model to everyone that worked in the parks department, so we’re so happy to honor her memory with these park improvements.”

Donna Blake’s children were there to bless the groundbreaking and spoke in her honor.