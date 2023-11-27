HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Donovan’s Irish Pub which was established in 2000 at the former Eastfield Mall in Springfield opened its new location in Holyoke.

According to a social media post by the restaurant, Donovan’s Irish Pub officially opened its doors at 80 Jarvis Road in Holyoke at the former Slainte restaurant. In the year 2000, Mike and Diane Donovan established the pub at the Eastfield Mall, and in 2015, Justine Kane and Frank Garaughty took over in operation.

Donovan’s opened on Wednesday, November 22nd to the public with live entertainment by The Healys and Barney McElhone. They are open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The restaurant is not taking reservations or takeout orders for a few weeks and did not have gift certificates available for purchase. Beginning January 1st, events can be booked for the hall upstairs.

A grand opening celebration will be held on December 1st with live music, games, and giveaways.