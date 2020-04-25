Don’t click! Users warned of potential coronavirus Facebook scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – (WWLP) – A warning has been issued about a new scam on Facebook surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Better Business Bureau, thieves trying to steal your personal information can pose as one of your Facebook friends and message you through Facebook messenger. The message will tell you about the latest cure, prevention tactic against the coronavirus or a new deal they found on masks and then asking you to click on a link.

Do not click on the link! It could give them access to your personal information. Police are reminding people what to do if this happens to you.

Chicopee officer Mike Wilk advises, “Take a step back, take a deep breath, call that friend or family member say hey are you doing anything like this? Nine times out of 10 they are not and then you’ll know it’s a scam right away.”

Another message you may receive asks you to make an online donation for some sort of COVID-19 charity.

If you receive a message like this it’s important to not answer.