Don’t feed the ducks: Longmeadow Animal Control rescuing domesticated ducks

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department and the town’s Animal Control are asking the public to not feed any ducks in the Conservation Area of the town.

Longmeadow Animal Control are attempting to rescue a group of domesticated ducks which are believed to have been abandoned in the conservation area. Police are asking anyone in the area to not feed the ducks so animal control can safely capture the ducks and place the endangered birds into rescue.

The Conservation Area of Longmeadow is located on Anthony Road next to the Pioneer Valley Yacht club.