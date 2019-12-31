1  of  24
Don’t get behind the wheel if you get too drunk celebrating New Year’s

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A warning has been issued for New Year’s revelers who find they had one drink too many. 

Police are out patrolling for those drinking and driving. To help party-goers – Yellow Cab in Springfield is once again providing a free ride home for everyone too tipsy to safely get behind the wheel. 

Elaine Pascale told 22News – all you need is a valid driver’s license for the ride home. 

And the driver won’t take you to another bar. 

The Yellow Cab office manager warned, don’t be the drunk driver who would rather take their chances behind the wheel – than have to retrieve their car from the bar parking lot the next day. 

“Don’t drive, call your friend, call yellow cab there are a lot of people who can help you,” said Eliane Pascale. “People are willing to lend a hand and help out a friend.” 

But if friends are in the same diminished capacity from over-celebrating, call Yellow Cab for that free ride home. Also – remember there are ride-sharing apps too. 

Bottom line, don’t drink and drive. 

