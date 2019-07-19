Don’t leave your pets outside or inside car during excessive heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An excessive heat warning is in effect for parts of western Massachusetts, which means you need to be careful

about leaving your pets outside or in the car.

Under Massachusetts law, it is illegal to keep your dog(s) outside longer than 15 minutes during a weather advisory, warning, or watch. The Heat Advisory remains in effect from Friday to Sunday.

Pet owners are prohibited from leaving animals inside cars during extreme heat. According to the law, a bystander, police, and firefighters may enter the car if, “reasonably necessary to prevent imminent danger or harm to the animal,” after making an effort to locate the owner and calling 911.

Massachusetts law also prohibits tethering dogs outside for more than five hours at a time. Owners who violate these laws will be fined anywhere between $50 for first offenses to $300 for subsequent violations.

It’s also important to remember that the ground can be extremely hot and burn the pads of animals’ feet.

Dave’s Pet Food City owner Dave Ratner has advice for pet owners this weekend.

“They aren’t going to see the frisbee this weekend; it’s just too hot,” Ratner said. “Have lots of water have lots of ice cubes. Take them down in the basement where it’s usually a little bit cooler. Just don’t tax the dogs.”

Pets can get heatstroke too. Symptoms include panting that doesn’t stop, tiredness, rapid heart rate presenting as restlessness, or just general personality changes.

If you suspect your pet is getting heatstroke, contact a vet right away.