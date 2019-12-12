Don’t let scammers ruin your holiday

‘Tis the season that many wait all year for! But while some choose to give during the holidays, others decide to take what’s not there’s.

So the Better Business Bureau has some tips to avoid delivery scams and package thefts.

Be alert for phishing emails that pose as official notices from delivery companies.

These emails might contain a tracking link, and clicking on it could download malware on your computer.

Scammers might also target you with fake missed delivery tags, to get your personal information. You also want to watch out for package theft.

A Springfield resident told 22News how he makes sure his packages don’t get into the wrong hands this time of year.

“Request a signature is a good way to prevent that.. If I’m not going to be home get it shipped to work. If I’m not going to be at work then hold for a pickup is another way to do it,” said Chris Barkaya.

That’s exactly what the Better Business Bureau wants you to do. Consumer Information specialists are also urging you to use specific payment methods when placing delivery orders.

“It’s really important that consumers avoid using a debit card for the purchase because if the package goes missing, it’s stolen… at least if it’s a credit card they can dispute it and they won’t be left without the money and they package,” said Milagros Johnson, Director of the Springfield Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information.

Click on the link below if you believe you’ve been the victim of a delivery scam this holiday season.

https://www.bbb.org/article/scams/16460-scam-alert-shipping-trick-fools-holiday-shoppers