Don’t wait last minute to do your Mother’s Day shopping!

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mother’s Day is less than 24 hours away!

Come Sunday, Americans are expected to spend a record $25 billion on Mother’s Day for gifts like flowers, jewelry, and greeting cards. That’s up from just over $23 billion spent last year, but moms will get more than just flowers this year.

The National Retail Federation found the number of people planning to gift a personal service, like a much-deserved massage and consumer electronics, like an Apple Watch, have risen in popularity.

The parking lot at the Riverdale Shops in West Springfield was packed with dozens of cars on Saturday, as several shoppers were out looking for the perfect gift for mom.

Shopper Christina Vanvalkenburgh said she was happy to make it out to the stores just in time for Mother’s Day. She told 22News, “Just shopping for my mom, maybe my grandmother as well. I don’t see her too often but my mother at least ’cause I will get to see her. So, this is where I’m at trying to get this all last minute before tomorrow.”

For those of you looking to shop online, another popular product; subscription boxes with monthly services ranging from beauty products to fitness gear.

Time is running out, so make sure you get your last minute shopping in before it’s too late!

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.