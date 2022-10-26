AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A tradition for an Agawam dentist is returning this year with the goal of supporting the military.

After you had your fun trick or treating this Halloween, Dr. Michael Calabrese of the Agawam Dental Arts in Feeding Hills is asking families to bring in their unwanted Halloween candy and they will put it in a care package along with thank you notes for members of the U.S. military serving overseas.

The program began in 2008 and has been successful every year. Dr. Calabrese did not collect candy the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic but they are ready to start it up again. All of the candy collected will be shipped to troops serving overseas with help from the Agawam Veterans Council.

“We started the program in response to the need that came to our attention by our patients serving in the military. Men and women serving overseas greatly miss spending the holidays with their loved ones,” said Dr. Calabrese. “We started putting together care packages of candy and thank you notes. Over the years, we have collected several hundred pounds of candy. Not only do our service personnel get to enjoy what we send them, but much of the sweets are shared with children and families in countries that might not have access to such treats. It fosters good-will between our military and people in foreign countries.”

The dentist office will begin collecting candy on November 1st through November 4th. Anyone that donates their candy on November 1st between the hours of 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. with be entered into a drawing for a four-pack of movie tickets.