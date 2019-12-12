Donut Dip announces permanent closure of East Longmeadow location

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Donut Dip announced the permanent closure of one of its locations on Wednesday, ending speculation of a possible re-opening.

The East Longmeadow Donut Dip suffered severe water damage from wind and rainstorm back in October. The roof was destroyed, which in turn allowed water to damage the building.

The owners said it would not be financially sound to rebuild the business.

The Main Street store opened in the mid-’60s.

Donut Dip will continue to operate out of its location on Riverdale Street in West Springfield.