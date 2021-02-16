Donut Dip named best donut shop in the state by Food & Wine Magazine

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Donut Dip in West Springfield has been singled-out by Food & Wine Magazine as the best donut shop in the state.

The magazine was particularly enthusiastic about the ‘Hot Cross Donuts’ made during the Lenten season, which begins on Ash Wednesday.

22News spoke with one customer from New York who said every time they are in Massachusetts, they have to make a stop at Donut Dip.

Maria Isabel Guerrero told 22News, “Whenever we are in the area we always stop here because the doughnuts are so delicious. We’ve been to a lot of doughnut shops around the country and I agree that this is one of the best.”

Donut Dip’s cider doughnuts were called ‘New England’s finest,’ by the magazine as well.