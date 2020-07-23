Downed tree caused power outage, road closure in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 Eversource Energy customers were without power in Southwick late Thursday morning, due to a downed tree.

A Southwick Police dispatcher told 22News that a tree came down on power lines on South Longyard Road, resulting in a loss of power.

South Longyard Road is currently closed to through traffic between Depot Street and Granaudo Circle.

As of 11:30 A.M., Eversource Energy was reporting 115 customers without power in Southwick. That was down from more than 270 when the incident was first reported, at around 9:30.

