Downed tree still blocking tennis court at Springfield park nearly 2 weeks after storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has received some viewer complaints recently about a large tree down at Blunt Park in Springfield.

The large tree is smashed over a fence and is blocking the tennis courts. The tree fell during Tropical Storm Isaias last week.

The city has yet to clean up the area or haul the tree away and some residents are concerned that the tree is a safety hazard.

22News has reached out to the city but we have yet to hear anything back.

We’ll continue to follow this story and provide you with any updates.