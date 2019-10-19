Downed trees and wires still on homes, blocking roads after Wednesday’s storm

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents are still cleaning up after powerful winds pushed through western Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Trees were still down in East Longmeadow, and on one Springfield street on Friday, a woman said a city tree was still crushing her home and a car days after the storm.

Residents on Ionia Street in Springfield said things have been at a standstill since the storm. The massive tree still blocking the road, and the sidewalk still strewn with wires knocked down by the wind.

“My mom was in her room, her window busted, full out,” said Barbara Scott of Springfield. “Glass all on the bed. I felt the house shake and heard a big boom. It was kind of like an explosion because I think that transmitter thing blew. Everything cut off.”

When they stepped outside, they saw the wind had ripped a tree up from its roots, falling on a car, and Scott’s second floor.

She added, “Car was crushed, part of the branch was on our front porch. Part of the branch was in my mother’s bedroom. When I stepped outside, the wires were everywhere. When I looked over there, all I could see was a tree knocked over.”

But by Friday morning, the tree was still there.

“It was at my house, and we were waiting that long,” said Scott. “We have no electricity. Nothing. Been living with candles. My mother is 85 years old. We went back and forth for a while and my daughter actually called the mayor this morning.”

Homeowners on the street called 22News and said Ionia Street, a side street with no outlet off of State Street, still had a tree blocking the road. We called the parks department, which oversees the forestry service. They said they were aware of the problem, but with numerous downed trees to take care of, couldn’t say when it would be removed.

By early Friday evening, it was finally gone but, residents still had no power, and people were still walking over the downed wires left behind.

“Very frustrating because we can’t do daily things in the house that we need to get done,” said Tayzhon James of Springfield. “We have to work around it.”

Trees that fell from private properties could be waiting a while too. Many tree removal companies have been backed up because of the damage caused by the powerful storm.