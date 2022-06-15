SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Thunderbirds amazing season continues, and their success so far has had a direct impact on the local economy as more fans flock to the city of Springfield.

22News visited a popular stop downtown Wednesday night.

Foot traffic wasn’t lacking ahead of the big game. The T-Birds have stirred up a lot of excitement in downtown Springfield. Red Rose Pizzeria telling 22News they’re reaping some of the benefits, and so are other shops, with business booming and back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We want people to come into the city we want events in the city you know and it’s just an exciting time right now,” said Rita Caputo, Owner, and Manager of Red Rose Pizzeria.

The Thunderbirds came back stronger than ever this season and so have local businesses! The sights and sounds of hockey in Springfield bring a big boost to many downtown spots ahead of the summer season.

One local fan told 22News it’s all about getting the full experience on game day which in turn helps neighborhood establishments.

“It’s fun to go to a restaurant before the game or after to have something to look forward to and I think it definitely helps bring the city together too,” said Rich Hernandez of Chicopee.

The Springfield Thunderbirds’ success is helping bring back business to the city of Springfield. Like here at Red Rose. Many dine and support local businesses before the games in an effort to boost the local economy.

22News spoke with one Thunderbirds fan who said not only has been an amazing ride watching the team come this far but it’s also been great seeing fans rally around local businesses in a show of support.

“The community is really reflected in the health and well-being of the small businesses and that’s very important to us,” said Dan Pear of Springfield.

“For them to come out and support local we just gotta say that we are just blessed and have to say thank you to all of our customers because it’s really important to just support local,” said Rita Caputo of Red Rose.

With the Thunderbirds now headed to the Calder Cup Finals, local businesses can expect the traffic and support to keep on flowing.