Downtown Farmers’ Market kicked off Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Despite the rain, people still came out for opening day of the Downtown Springfield Farmers Market.

There was live entertainment along with vendors selling everything from locally grown produce, to eggs as well as honey.

The Famers market moved to Court Square to accomodate an increase in the number of vendors. John McCarthy of Best Bee’s Honey said his most popular product helps a lot during allergy season.

He told 22News, “The number one seller is the wild flower and it helps with your allergies during the summer months and the pollen,”

The Dowtown Farmers Market runs every Friday through September 27th from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Springfield Business Improvement District will be hosting special themed events including cooking demos, live music, and giveaways throughout the season.

The event will feature acoustic guitar and vocal stylings of Merrill Shepard.

Vendors include:

Aaron Walker Farm

Pitchfork Farm

Angel’s Produce

Scents By Nancy

Best Bee’s Honey

Simply Grace

Chill Out

South End Specialties

Delish Fresh Hot Buttery Popcorn

Stony Hill Farm

Maple Corner Farm

Tallaluh’s

MapleGate

Wicked Good Treats

Nosh

Treasures by Charlotte

Saltbox Seasonings

Sidecar Bakery

