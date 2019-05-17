Downtown Farmers’ Market kicked off Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Despite the rain, people still came out for opening day of the Downtown Springfield Farmers Market.
There was live entertainment along with vendors selling everything from locally grown produce, to eggs as well as honey.
The Famers market moved to Court Square to accomodate an increase in the number of vendors. John McCarthy of Best Bee’s Honey said his most popular product helps a lot during allergy season.
He told 22News, “The number one seller is the wild flower and it helps with your allergies during the summer months and the pollen,”
The Dowtown Farmers Market runs every Friday through September 27th from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The Springfield Business Improvement District will be hosting special themed events including cooking demos, live music, and giveaways throughout the season.
The event will feature acoustic guitar and vocal stylings of Merrill Shepard.
Vendors include:
- Aaron Walker Farm
- Pitchfork Farm
- Angel’s Produce
- Scents By Nancy
- Best Bee’s Honey
- Simply Grace
- Chill Out
- South End Specialties
- Delish Fresh Hot Buttery Popcorn
- Stony Hill Farm
- Maple Corner Farm
- Tallaluh’s
- MapleGate
- Wicked Good Treats
- Nosh
- Treasures by Charlotte
- Saltbox Seasonings
- Sidecar Bakery
For more information visit their website.
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.