SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Thunderbirds’ amazing season continues, and their success so far has had a direct impact on the local economy as more fans flock to the city of Springfield.

Many local favorites like Red Rose Pizzeria, Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill, and even TAP Sports Bar have seen lots of traffic. Some restaurants are even seeing pre-pandemic numbers once again as more events bring back business to the downtown area.

22News spoke with fans at the TBirds to find out how local businesses are thriving with more fans coming down to the city.

“As far as small owners go I think they need support just as well as the big chains do. All support matters for everyone big businesses and small businesses it doesn’t matter. We all need the support of all different types,” said Jessenia Raggio of Chicopee.

This week is also restaurant week in the city of Springfield so dining locally before the game helps support a lot of these businesses that were previously impacted by the pandemic.