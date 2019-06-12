Downtown Springfield receives new scenery and improvements

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno unveiled new improvements to downtown Springfield on Wednesday.

The new and improved Stearns Square Park, between Worthington and Bridge streets, contrasts its concrete surroundings with plenty of greenery.

The city spent $2 million enhancing the square, along with the creation of Duryea Way, which connects Worthington and Taylor streets in the city’s restaurant district.

22News spoke with a landscape architect who described the change of scenery.

Anja Duffy told 22News, “When I came here a few years ago this alleyway isn’t what it is today, a little scary, you really couldn’t see through from one end to the other.”

Mayor Sarno added that the street is now, “Clean and safe, there’s a public safety component. There are cameras all over the place.”

Duryea Way is named after the automotive pioneering Duryea brothers. They built their first cars in Springfield back in 1895.