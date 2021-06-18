Downtown Springfield restaurant offering hiring bonuses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nadim’s Mediterranean Restaurant in Springfield has officially joined other businesses in offering incentives to help bring in staff.

The restaurant just announced a $500 sign-on bonus for wait staff, and $1,000 for kitchen staff. The bonus will be given in increments over a 5-month period.

The owner of the restaurant, Nadim Kashouh, told 22News the governor needs to change his message to the public.

“I would like for him to encourage the people or find a way to give them a bonus, give them a benefit to send them back to work. This is what we, I need and every other restaurant and every other business in this whole country needs.”

Due to these staffing issues, Nadim’s will still be closed on Sundays to give the current staff a day off.