Downtown Springfield’s Black Lives Matter mural to be removed Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A community painted Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Springfield is being removed.

The city says a new one will be created on a street nearby – but I talked with organizers of the originally mural. They question why the city wants to remove it.

A group of Black Lives Matter activists painted this mural on the bricks in front of the old first church in downtown Springfield. An organizer tells me it was part community empowerment, part protest.

“We really, really wanted to make a statement just other cities have with the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Tiffany Allecia, community BLM mural organizer. “And so much time had gone by since the DC one the Oakland, and San Francisco and all of them got to put up and we were like well our city isn’t doing one, let’s start organizing.

After three weeks of planning, they decided on white outlined letters, and then brought together several community artists of color to fill in the space. Every letter is a different color and probably represents something to them.

“Exactly…so we want to make sure they were involved with the movement as well,” said Adam Gomez, Springfield city councilor.

“Development, I’ve contacted MGM Springfield, the historical commission and all the responses I did get they all said we don’t have any power over the sidewalk,” said Allecia. “The sidewalk belongs to the city.”

So, on this final night of the mural’s existence many community members could be seen documenting their protest and community empowerment with pictures.

The mural is set to be removed Saturday. In a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Domenic Sarno said the city is working on a similar project that’s been endorsed by the City Council.

The new, city Black Lives Matter mural will be located on Court Street and is expected to be painted in September.