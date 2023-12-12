The issue was caused by supply not keeping up with demand but "the temperature was within the code"

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some residents of an apartment complex in downtown Westfield have been complaining about a lack of hot water.

22News received some reports from residents of the General Shepard Apartments on Thomas Street that their hot water had been out for weeks. The building department confirmed the issue, and they directed 22News to the Health Department’s office.

Assistant Health Director Debra Mulvenna, told 22News that when connecting with management at the apartment complex, they learned the issue was caused by supply not keeping up with demand.

“We had assurance from them that they had given notification to the residents that there would be some peak times where there may not be an adequate supply of hot water but for the most part, the temperature was within the code,” Mulvenna said.

22News was able to connect with the manager of General Shepard Apartments Tamara Keene who said a new, more efficient hot water tank was purchased, though shipping delays prolonged its installation. The new tank was installed Monday morning.

A resident told 22News that the hot water had still not been restored as of Tuesday afternoon, though Keene says she had not received any complaints directly. Management is asking any residents still dealing with hot water issues to report them immediately.