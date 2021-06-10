Downtown Westfield rapid recover grant survey results

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield is scheduled to reveal the survey results from the downtown rapid recovery grant.

Mayor Don Humason will join with Community Development Director Peter Miller during a virtual meeting on Monday, June 14 at 6 p.m. to review the findings and results of a Downtown Business Survey and study of the physical environment that was conducted in April and May.

The rapid recovery program is funded through a grant from the Massachusetts Department of Housing & Community Development (DHCD). It helps communities achieve recovery goals with tactical and strategic project recommendations.

“The past fourteen months have been incredibly challenging for the small business community, particularly on restaurants and small shops in downtown,” Mayor Humason said. “We anticipate the Rapid Recovery Plan effort will help to inform our decision-making as we look to new state and federal resources available to target improving the business climate in downtown going forward, he continued.

The Public Informational meeting can be accessed via the following Zoom link:

