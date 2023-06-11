WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday night’s great weather was ideal for the King Kountry concert in Westfield.

The Pavilion at Stanley Park was the site of the free concert, which was fronted by Ray Guillemette Junior, who also performs as an Elvis tribute artist. However, there were no sparkly jumpsuits Sunday, just blue jeans and down to earth country music.

“I guess I would call it an updated country,” said fan Gary Francis of Westfield. “He just doesn’t do classic country, it’s pretty versatile… there a lot of different artists, it’s very entertaining.”

Some people took advantage of the Pavilion’s shade and danced while others enjoyed the music from the lawn.