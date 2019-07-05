Dozens gather at 9/11 monument for Star-Spangled Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The newly dedicated 9/11 monument was at the center of attention during the celebration at Riverfront Park Thursday evening.

It was just unveiled a few weeks ago, so Thursday night, people gathered around the monument during the Star-Spangled Springfield celebration.

The monument was expected to heighten the emotion of the Independence Day celebration and that’s exactly what many people said it did.

“To celebrate America,” Carol Decarllo told 22News. “I love my country and particularly I am excited about this monument that the Spirit of Springfield and the city put together.”

Decarllo added, “It makes me cry. Interest to honor America because we need to remember what’s important, our country.”

The names of the 498 first responders who died in the terrorist attacks are on the monument.