Dozens gather at local city halls in support of protests in Puerto Rico

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday marks day 6 of protests in Puerto Rico.

Now the cities of Holyoke and Springfield are standing in solidarity, demanding justice for people on the island.

Dozens gathered out front of Holyoke and Springfield City Halls, as the call for Governor Ricardo Rosello to step down continues.

This comes after conversations between the governor and his administration containing homophobic comments and mocking Hurricane Maria victims was leaked.

Community members told 22News why this hits close to home for them.

Nueva Esperanza Program Manager Cynthia Espinosa said, “Holyoke is one of the largest cities with highest populations of Puerto Ricans outside of the island. So this is little Puerto Rico. We miss our island. This is part of our voice and want to always stand in solidarity.”

The people for Puerto Rico are calling for the governor to resign by Sunday, July 21st.