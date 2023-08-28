CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many kids across the area have started school, and communities are preparing to make sure they have everything they need.

For the second year in a row, Faded Barber Lounge in Chicopee, donated backpacks and gave away free haircuts, as part of the back-to-school giveaway event. It’s intended to help families with children in elementary through high school save money on school supplies, which were very expensive this year. The owner of the barber shop, Ricardo Diaz, told 22News, he’s hoping this will give youth a good jump start to their school year.

“Anything we can do help parents out, I mean if we can give them a free haircut and school supplies, now that child might have an extra pair of uniform for the year or something like that,” said Diaz.

A total of 250 backpacks were handed out with supplies this year. Diaz says he’d like to double that number next year.

