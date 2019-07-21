Dozens of motorcyclists gathered to raise Cystic Fibrosis awareness

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of motorcycle riders rode through Chicopee, all to raise awareness and funds for a genetic disease.

The 6th annual Breathe Free Ride Hard Motorcycle Run is a benefit for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The motorcycle ride began and ended at the American Legion Post 275 in Chicopee Sunday afternoon.

And for those who don’t ride a motorcycle, there was an after-party at the American Legion with live music, food, and activities. 22News spoke with one man who explained why charity rides like this are so important.

Shawn Dias told 22News, “When you involve things like riding and comradery it makes it a lot easier and it makes it fun so charity rides like this are really important and it’s a great thing to support.”

All of the money raised went towards the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Cystic Fibrosis is a chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system of about 30-thousand children and adults in the United States every year.