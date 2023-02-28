SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When winter weather hits, many cities and towns implement parking bans. Parking bans ensure that emergency vehicles can easily get through roadways, and facilitate the quick removal of snow on streets.

Many cities and towns will fine you if you violate a parking ban and your car could also get towed. A parking ban was implemented in Springfield, with no parking on the even side of the street from 7 p.m. Monday night to 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and no parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

22News spoke with Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh about how the city enforced the ban, “Last night, our officers went out with the DPW and our city-contracted towing company, doing a ticket and tow detail. We towed more than fifty cars that were illegally parked on the wrong side of the street to ensure that those plows could get through.”

If you illegally park during a parking ban in Springfield, you’re looking at a $50 fine along with additional fees from the towing company. Blue lights at major intersections indicate a parking ban is in place, so be sure look for those.

You can also find information on parking bans posted on WWLP.com, as well as some city and town websites.