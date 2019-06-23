Dozens take the field for Wiffle ball tournament at Fenway Westfield Sunday

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Each year, people from across New England take the field at Fenway Park of Western Massachusetts to play ball for a great cause.

Players of all ages took the diamond at the mini-replica field in Westfield for the 11th annual Jeremiah Hurley Jr. Wiffle Ball Tournament to honor our fallen heroes.

The tournament began 11-years ago at State Trooper Christopher Dolan’s home to raise money for children of fallen officers.

The tournament is named after Dolan’s uncle, Jeremiah Hurley Jr., who was killed in the line of duty in 1991 as a Boston Police officer.

“It was the brotherhood of police officers that came to support my uncle that inspired me to be a trooper, it really inspired this tournament to honor other families and other officers to honor the ultimate sacrifice,” Dolan said.

Dolan said the tournament is also an opportunity to increase relationships between police and the community.

“I love playing, you get to see them outside of work and they are just awesome people it’s just a fun time, win or lose we all have fun,” Riley Cote of Westfield said.

“We’re regular normal people we can have fun, play wiffleball not just write tickets and pull them over. A lot of times you hear about the bad stuff but that’s the heart behind this, to build community,” Dolan added.