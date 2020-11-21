Dozens voice concerns, call for police reform in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police reform supporters rallied in downtown Springfield Saturday afternoon, before voicing their concerns during a car caravan through the neighborhoods where Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood live.

During their rally at the South Congregational Church parking lot, members of the “Pioneer Valley Project” called for the Mayor and Police Commissioner to be more specific about what reforms they’ve put in place, since the U.S. Justice Department found the Springfield Narcotics Bureau and Police Department using excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment.

22News spoke with Tara Parrish, Director of Pioneer Valley Project, about the meaning behind Saturday’s rally.

“As we know the U.S. Justice Department reports we have a pattern and practice of using excessive force,” Parrish said.

The caravan would spend the next hour driving past the Mayor’s home and where the commissioner lives honking their horns as they passed through the neighborhoods.