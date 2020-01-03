DPH looking for those responsible for illegal dumping at Bearhole Reservoir

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of West Springfield is losing patience with the portion of the population who resort to illegal dumping.

The latest incident involved dumping household items in the Bearhole Reservoir area of West Springfield. The woods designed for recreation also provides cover for illegally dumping whatever they’re getting rid of.

An irate West Springfield resident blew the whistle and sent these pictures she took to 22News.

West Springfield’s Director of Public Health Jeanne Galloway has called on the public to assist authorities in apprehending those responsible for illegal dumping.

“It’s something that we need to work together on,” she told 22News. “If anyone sees this happening, notify police, get a license plate number, get some description of the vehicles and its people so we can actually catch people who are doing it. And hopefully, stop it.”

Galloway insists there are stiff penalties on the books facing anyone convicted of an illegally dumping offense.