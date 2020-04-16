DPH publishes COVID-19 numbers for each city, town in Massachusetts

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the Massachusetts Department of Public Health began releasing town-by-town information, residents of western Massachusetts can now go online and see exactly how many cases of COVID-19 there are in their community.

The DPH data shows the number of cases per town as well as the rate per 100,000 people. The list spans from January 1 of this year and is updated weekly. In western Massachusetts, Springfield has the most cases due to having the largest population in the area.

When it comes to rate per population size, Longmeadow has the most cases per person. Much of this is due to the high number of COVID-19 cases at nursing facilities.

“There’s context to those numbers,” State Senator Eric Lesser explained. “The number of senior living facilities, the number of healthcare personnel, frankly, that we have here in Longmeadow, I think is also a contributing factor. The town government has been very responsive.”

The DPH says that for populations with less than 50,000 people, if they have fewer than five cases reported, the rate is listed as less than five for confidentiality purposes.

The list of number of cases by city or town is updated every Wednesday by 4 p.m.