SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break closed Taylor Street in Springfield for hours Friday night.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault, firefighters were in the area for training when they noticed a water main break.

Springfield DPW was called to the area to repair the break. Our 22News crew saw police blocking off the entrance to the road.

No word on if the repair was fixed, or if the road has reopened. We’ll bring you updates as more information becomes available.