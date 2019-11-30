DPW crews brace for multi-day snowstorm

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a while since we’ve had to deal with a significant snowstorm in western Massachusetts, but that will change this weekend.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a severe weather alert for a multi-day snowstorm beginning Sunday and ending Tuesday morning.

“It makes it a bit of a pain in the neck when it doesn’t dump all at once, but we’ll deal with it, we’re New Englanders,” said George Plourde of Feeding Hills.

Local DPW’s will have crews working non-stop to keep the roads clear for drivers.

Agawam’s DPW has a plan in place to clear all of the snow. They said its going to be all hands on deck come Sunday, but they’re ready for the storm.

“The foreman and the superintendents do a great job year after year. They have been doing it for 30 plus years, they do an excellent job of coordinating and getting us together,” noted plow driver Adam Blackak. “Everyone knows exactly what they’re supposed to do, when they are supposed to do it.”

Blackak told 22News Agawam DPW will pre-treating the roads with sand and salt before the first flakes fall Sunday.

MassDOT is also prepared for the big storm. They have 3,900 pieces of equipment and 2,000 plows ready to clear snow from state highways.

If you have to drive Sunday or Monday, be sure to take it slow, and allow plenty of space between you and the plows.