Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to be celebrated virtually in Springfield Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Community Music School and the Cultural Council will present an hour-long virtual presentation to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday morning.

The Livestream will be available at 11 a.m. on the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services website, Community Music School home page, and by going to Focus Springfield. Focus Springfield will archive the event and will keep it active for the week of January 18th.

Since the mid-1980s, the third Monday in January has been set aside as the day Americans honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s accomplishments and to commit ourselves to move forward with the work he began before he was assassinated in April of 1968.

Dr. King would have been celebrating his 92 birthday this month. Monday is meant to celebrate his life’s work combatting racism and fighting for racial equality in America.

22News spoke with one man who recalled seeing Dr. King in person, reminding us his principles remain as living history at work today.

“I had the opportunity to see Martin Luther King at a relative of mine’s child’s graduation her spoke at before he really became popular. He was quite a dynamic person. We need to apply some of his principles today,” Bob Montoach of Chatham said.

The Resistance Center for Peace and Justice will also have a day-long virtual gathering for Dr. King.

The gathering will take place via Zoom and is free and open to all. You can download the full program here for more information.

The celebration will begin with an Afro-American Heritage tour by the David Ruggles Center from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. After that, there will be live artistic performances by I-SHEA and Kevin Sharpe, and speeches by Tanisha Arena and State Senator Adam Gomez from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The celebration will continue with community workshops from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The workshops will provide opportunities to learn about and get involved in social justice work and will be offered by Black and Brown Wallstreet, Climate Action Now, Springfield Climate Justice Coalition, Springfield No One Leaves, Western Mass Area Labor Federation.