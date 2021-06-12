Dr. Seuss Museum presents ‘Sensory Friendly Saturdays’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For two hours Saturday morning, the Dr. Seuss Museum in Springfield welcomed some new visitors.

The museum’s “Sensory Friendly Saturdays” event catered to young visitors who have sensory issues, like Autism for example. Visitors could work on projects in areas that are less noisy, more light sensitive and less stressful.

Parents told 22News the Springfield Museums are doing the right thing.

“Just to get out of the house with the kids and come to a place that they can have fun and interact with different activities in a relaxed atmosphere,” said Lindsay Tansky.

These Sensory Friendly Saturday’s are held at the Science and Dr. Seuss Museums every second Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.