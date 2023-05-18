SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A plaque memorializing the home where Springfield native Dr. Seuss authored his first book has disappeared. Now, officials are hoping to have it returned or replaced.

According to the office of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, they were contacted about the plaque missing. It was determined that the plaque was not removed to be cleaned or restored and has been reported to Springfield police as stolen.

Springfield police confirmed they received a report of a larceny at 51 Mulberry Street but the plaque has not been accounted for for several months. It is unknown how long the plaque has been missing.

The plaque was attached to a rock on Mulberry Street that read:

“This was the site of one of Mulberry Street’s oldest houses, circa 1830. Mulberry Street was memorialized in “AND TO THINK THAT I SAW IT ON MULBERRY STREET,” the first book authored by Springfield native Theodore (sic) Geisel, known as Dr. Seuss.”

Mayor Sarno is hoping to find those responsible for the theft and hopefully have it returned. In a statement sent to 22News, he said, “Let’s see if we can catch the despicable individual who did this. Little things mean a lot and this is part of Springfield’s historic lore. The Springfield Police Department will check cameras in the area and check in with local pawnshops and junkyards because they are supposed to have protocols and procedures about specific items that may have been stolen. I have also asked Patrick Sullivan our Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreational Management, and Kay Simpson, President of our Springfield Museums, to review the situation so that we can replace the plaque and restore this monument honoring our beloved Theodor ‘Dr. Seuss’ Geisel.”

Springfield detectives are investigating the incident.