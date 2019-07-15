Drag racing in Springfield’s North End not new to area residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect is still on the loose after their car hit several cruisers while trying to get away from police in Springfield this weekend.

A Springfield Police detail to prevent drag racing was pulling over a large pack of racers on Congress Street, around 1 a.m. on Sunday. When police approached one of the vehicles, the driver sped off backward and hit several cruisers.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said police were unable to catch the driver. Walsh said if the driver was caught, that person would’ve faced charges more severe than drag racing.

“It’s assault and battery with a dangerous weapon of a police officer when you’re bringing your car and driving it at a cruiser, so it would have been a little different than any sort of drag racing charges people would have seen,” said Walsh.

Walsh also told 22News that drag racing is something that happens quite often in the city’s North End.

One Springfield resident said he’s seen and heard several drag races so far this summer. He said the noise keeps him up at night.

“It’s scary to go out at night, this happens usually between 11 and 2 in the morning, that’s when it all starts,” said James Poumadorie of Springfield.

Depending on the severity of the incident, a first offense for drag racing could result in a $1,000 fine or a jail sentence of up to two and a half years.

Walsh said Sunday’s incident is being investigated by the Springfield C3 North End Unit.