SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A drag show with performers from throughout New England was held to benefit Girls Inc. of the Valley Saturday evening.

The tables were packed at the Springfield Elks Lodge to see Camilla’s Annual Extravaganza, a sold out drag show and fundraiser.

Every year the organizer of Camilla’s Annual Extravaganza Tony Isham chooses a different charity to support with a performance and shares why Girls Inc. of the Valley was the benefactor this year.

“We do this event annually for different charities, this year we picked Girls Inc. because of the new program they are running with trans youth. I am hoping to make a lot of money for Girls Inc. and I am hoping everybody has a great time,” expressed Isham.

Girls Inc. of the Valley’s is a non profit that works to empower and inspire girls in the area. Spectrum is the name of the organizations program which is open to youth of any gender.