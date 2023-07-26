SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Dragon Boat Festival that takes place on the Connecticut River in Springfield has been postponed due to the recent unsafe river conditions.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has deemed the river conditions unsafe and did not issue a permit for the festival to take place. The festival was scheduled to be held this Saturday at North Riverfront Park.

Water levels of the Connecticut River have dropped since the heavy flooding two weeks ago but the levels are still considered unsafe.

This year is the ninth annual Dragon Boat Festival, hosted by the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club. A rescheduled date has not been announced at this time.

Dragon boating dates back more than 2000 years and those who participate in the sport say it’s a perfect combination of competition and camaraderie. Hundreds attend the event in Springfield every year.