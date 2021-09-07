Dream Court open at Calhoun Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Calhoun Park is home to a new Dream Court, a top-quality. multi purpose spaces built in underserved communities.

The court, is one of over 100 others throughout the country, It is intended to provide a safe place for kids to play basketball, socialize and learn about team work and sportsmanship. The one in Calhoun Park was created through a partnership between the Nancy Lieberman Foundation, the Hall of Fame, and the City of Springfield.

Basketball Hall of Famer, Nancy Lieberman was at the ribbon cutting ceremony where she spoke about the importance of this new space.

“I hope it brings dreams, I hope it brings friendship, I hope it brings equality. And it will help them in everything, both boys, girls, young, old. Whoever chooses to play here is going to be better for it because they’re going to learn all sorts of life skills.” Nancy Lieberman of Nancy Lieberman Charities & Basketball Hall of Famer

Additionally, the City hopes the court will help strengthen the connection between local law enforcement and the community. This is the second Dream Court in the area, the first is located in Adams Park on Wilbraham Road in 2018.