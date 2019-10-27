Dream vacations offered at AAA travel show in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The travel industry is booming with the help of retiring baby boomers who have the disposable income to see the world.

AAA held a ‘Dream Destinations Fall Travel Show’ at MGM Springfield Sunday afternoon.

Many western Massachusetts residents were looking to find out what their next destination might be.

Cruises gained the attention of many. One man said it’s all about how close the departures are.

“They were looking for quick departures out of this area like Boston or New York departures so they can just drive to a cruise from there,” Matthew Gouthro, a cruise line representative told 22News.

Travelers were able to book a cruise with AAA of Pioneer Valley right then and there during the travel show Sunday.