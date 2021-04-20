Dress for Success honors STCC faculty and staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dress for Success announced that they will honor a professor and a staff member from Springfield Technical Community College at an event celebrating women and mentorship.

The two women that will be honored are Christina Atwater for being Volunteer of the Year and STCC staff member Jenary Merced with the Distinguished Alumna Award.

Atwater, a business professor at STCC who lives in Hampden, will be honored for her leadership in implementing and developing programs such as the Margaret Fitzgerald mentor program, the volunteer strategic plan, and the diversity, inclusion, and equity initiative.

“I am proud to be a part of an organization that exists from the generosity of volunteers and donors. Dress for Success connects with so many professional women and allows us all to share our assets of knowledge, culture, and motivation. The strength of an organization is evident in its toughest times and during the past year the organization has flexibly and consistently continued to support the women we serve” said Atwater.

Merced, an admissions counselor at STCC who lives in Springfield, successfully completed Dress for Success’ programs and is now an accomplished professional.

The event will be on April 22 form 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m and the tickets are $15.

“I was an adult but I didn’t know how to dress professionally for a job interview. They helped me look and feel my best. They helped me build my confidence. It’s an honor to receive the Distinguished Alumna Award. I’m proud to serve on the Dress for Success board of directors,” said Merced.

To register for the event visit westernmass.dressforsuccess.org.