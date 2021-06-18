Dress for Success Western Massachusetts to host outdoor tag sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s important to dress your best while on the job or looking for a new job.

Dress for Success Western Massachusetts is helping to make that happening with an Outdoor Mega Tag Sale. For $25, shoppers can fill an entire bag with clothing items.

The tent is located in the parking lot of the Eastfield Mall and will be through Thursday.

22News spoke to the executive director of the organization, who said this is a really important time for women returning to work after the pandemic.

Margaret Tantillo told 22News, “Honestly, I’ve been behind a screen for the past year, and I put on something nice to be here and it just makes people feel good and confident, and you know, and we’re in a new time and new opportunities are going to present themselves to everyone.”