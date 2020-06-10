Dress for Success Western Massachusetts to support women digitally

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dress for Success Western Massachusetts will be creating a digital literacy task force to support women crossing the digital divide during the pandemic.

In a release sent to 22News, the non-profit organization realized the impact the pandemic had on women facing a disadvantage because they either lacked connectivity or don’t know how to use the resources needed for zoom meetings or online learning.

The digital literacy program will launch on June 18 and will be a 24-hour day of giving. The overall goal is to purchase at least 20 laptops with complete software and internet access to help guide women through their professional careers.

“Not surprisingly, those who are already challenged by socioeconomic barriers are being even more severely impacted by this pandemic. While we are all transitioning to a heavily digital world, we want to make sure women who do not have the financial means to own a computer or have internet access are not left behind.” Jessica Dupont, Board President for Dress for Success.

Dress for Success Western Massachusetts has dedicated its organization to the empowerment of women. Programs in the organization such as the Dress for Success boutique at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield provide free professional attire and accessories. Donations are always welcomed.