1  of  2
Breaking News
Michelle Carter released from prison Driver thrown from vehicle in crash on I-291 in Springfield
1  of  2
Watch Live
Massachusetts Gaming Commission Public Meeting Holyoke South Bridge Street murder suspect to be arraigned

Drinking water standard to be discussed in Springfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Filling up a glass with drinking water from kitchen tap_457804

Closeup shot of a man pouring a glass of fresh water from a kitchen faucet

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – There will be a public hearing to discuss the drinking water standard in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

The hearing will be held at 436 Dwight Street at 1:00 p.m. and a second hearing will be Friday at the MassDEP offices in Boston at 10:00 a.m.

According to Mass.gov, the MassDEP announced its intention to initiate the process to develop a drinking water standard known as a Maximum Contaminant Level for a group of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS).

In addition to the hearing in Springfield Thursday and Boston on Friday there will be three more hearings:

  • Tuesday, January 28 at 10:00 a.m. in Lakeville at MassDEP’s Southeast Regional Office
  • Wednesday, January 29 at 1:00 p.m. in Wilmington at MassDEP’s Northeast Regional Office
  • Friday, January 31, at 10:00 a.m. in Worcester at MassDEP’s Central Regional Office

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories