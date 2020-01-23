Drinking water standard to be discussed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – There will be a public hearing to discuss the drinking water standard in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

The hearing will be held at 436 Dwight Street at 1:00 p.m. and a second hearing will be Friday at the MassDEP offices in Boston at 10:00 a.m.

According to Mass.gov, the MassDEP announced its intention to initiate the process to develop a drinking water standard known as a Maximum Contaminant Level for a group of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS).

In addition to the hearing in Springfield Thursday and Boston on Friday there will be three more hearings: