Drinking water standard to be discussed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – There will be a public hearing to discuss the drinking water standard in Springfield Thursday afternoon.
The hearing will be held at 436 Dwight Street at 1:00 p.m. and a second hearing will be Friday at the MassDEP offices in Boston at 10:00 a.m.
According to Mass.gov, the MassDEP announced its intention to initiate the process to develop a drinking water standard known as a Maximum Contaminant Level for a group of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS).
In addition to the hearing in Springfield Thursday and Boston on Friday there will be three more hearings:
- Tuesday, January 28 at 10:00 a.m. in Lakeville at MassDEP’s Southeast Regional Office
- Wednesday, January 29 at 1:00 p.m. in Wilmington at MassDEP’s Northeast Regional Office
- Friday, January 31, at 10:00 a.m. in Worcester at MassDEP’s Central Regional Office