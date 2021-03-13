Drive-by celebration with West Springfield Colleens

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield residents got to salute their St. Patrick’s Colleen and her court on Saturday afternoon with a drive-by show of affection at the Big E fairgrounds.

The avenue of states at the Eastern States exposition came alive with a convoy of drivers paying their respects to West Springfield Colleen, Kathleen Beliveau and members of her court. This attention instantly became a highlight in the lives of these young ladies

“Being a Colleen is really an honor, and it super fun, we get to hang out all the time together and we get to help our community in any way possible and share Irish heritage with everybody,” Beliveau told 22 News.

As each car came by saluting Kathleen and members of her court, there were smiles galore from members of the West Springfield St. Patrick’s parade committee for an idea well-received.

“This was a concept we came up with a few weeks ago, we put it together in short notice, like two weeks. The idea was originally was just to have the West Springfield Colleens here and possibly do a food drive,give back something to the community, let the community know that the Colleens are still here and we appreciate the support we got from the community,” West Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee President, Chris Thompson said.

A loving tribute from the town of West Springfield to the young women who will represent the town when the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade will again be held in March 2022, following its two-year hiatus caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Saturday’s drive-by parade at the Big E, offering a glimpse of what we can all expect one year from now.