Drive by food drive in Chicopee benefits Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Neighbors rallied behind the need to fill the empty food shelves at Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry in Chicopee Saturday.

All morning long on Saturday, cars filled with bags of food made the Castle of Knights parking lot their destination. It was a gratifying response to the Chicopee Dance Studios Community Cares event.

Like so many food pantries throughout Massachusetts, the economic fallout from the pandemic has put a severe strain on the ability of these agencies to put enough food on the table for so many in need.

“We welcome anything, anybody from Chicopee to come join our efforts today,” volunteer Louise Kasak-Franczek of Chicopee Dance Studios told 22News. “We want to get as much as we can, the shelves are empty.”

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry continues to be the sole source of food for hundreds of families throughout the city of Chicopee facing increased hardship.