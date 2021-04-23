Drive-in movie theater opens in West Springfield

Godzilla vs. Kong followed by Mortal Kombat starting at 7:45 p.m.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new drive-in movie theater will be opening Friday night at the Big E Fairgrounds in West Springfield.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a double feature starting with Godzilla vs Kong at 7:45 p.m. and Mortal Kombat at approximately 10:00 p.m. The drive-in will be located in the Gate 9 parking area at 875 Memorial Avenue in West Springfield.

There will be a full concession stand that will feature popcorn and popular fair foods such as fried dough, fried Oreos, and cotton candy. A full menu is available online. Tickets are available at www.wsdrivein.com.

$30 per vehicle for double features

$27 for single features

$6 extra charge per passenger for vehicles with more than six people

Motorcycles are $27

Tickets purchased at the gate are $33 for double features and $30 for single features per car

The drive-in will be open on weekends through the springtime and then seven days per week during the summer season through Labor Day. Movies will start at a time consistent with the sunset.

This new drive-in theater is currently the only drive-in theater open in the western Massachusetts area.

