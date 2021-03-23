Drive-in movie theater to open at Big E fairgrounds in April

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A drive-in movie theater will be opening on April 23 at the Big E Fairgrounds in West Springfield.

According to Eastern States Exposition Public Relations and Communications Manager Catherine Pappas, the drive-in will feature two 45’ by 60’ screens and be able to accommodate 300 cars each, in a safe and socially distant experience.

The drive-in will be located in the Gate 9 parking area and will show new release content as well as special live stream concerts and other events.

The drive-in will be open on weekends through the springtime and then 7 days per week during the summer season through Labor Day. Movies will start at a time consistent with the sunset. Pappas said it will close for The Big E, scheduled from September 17 to October 3, but will then reopen October through December for holiday-themed experiences.

Movies will be announced weekly and ticket sales will be available at the time of the announcement.

“Our fairgrounds is the perfect setting for a drive-in theater and we are excited to welcome movie fans in April. Some may recall the Memorial Drive-In, just down the street. We are delighted to carry on that tradition of safe, family fun and look forward to working with EJ and the FestEvent team,” Eastern States Exposition President and CEO, Gene Cassidy said.

There will be a full concession stand that will feature popcorn and popular fair foods such as fried dough, fried Oreos, and cotton candy.

West Springfield Drive-In partnered with the Eastern States Exposition to make this drive-in theater possible. Hiring for the West Springfield Drive-in is currently taking place now if you are interested in applying.